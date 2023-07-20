ADVERTISEMENT

Purandeswari should first know status of BJP-ruled States before commenting on A.P.: Y.V. Subba Reddy

July 20, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

YSR Congress Party north coastal Andhra Pradesh regional co-ordinator and TTD chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy said newly appointed BJP State president D. Purandeswari should know about the financial situation, including debts, of BJP-ruled States in the country before commenting on the YSRCP’s rule in the State.

Speaking to media persons while participating in a programme held at Visakhapatnam collectorate here on Thursday, Mr. Reddy said Ms. Purandeswari does not know much about the State. Her words were meaningless, he added.

Mr. Reddy also responded to the Jana Sena Party chief’s remarks on YSR Congress at various occasions. “Mr. Pawan Kalyan always says that three parties will come together again to rule the State, but everywhere only one person is visible. At least, BJP should come out and talk about the alliance of their three parties. Even if there are two or three in their alliance, they will not stand in front of our Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his welfare regime,” Mr Reddy said.

