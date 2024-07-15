Purandeswari attributes success of NDA in Andhra Pradesh to hard work of party workers

Attributing the success of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the recent State elections to the hard work of the party workers, Andhra Pradesh BJP president and Rajamundry MP, Daggubati Purandeswari, said that the polls are now a case study for other States on how strong will and coordination among the party workers at the grassroots level could ensure success in the elections.

She said that it was not the elected leaders, but party workers who should be felicitated for ensuring the success of the party candidates in the elections.

Ms. Purandeswari was addressing the party workers during a felicitation ceremony for the public representatives, in Visakhapatnam.

The meeting was graced by Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries & Steel, Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, Health Minister Y. Satya Kumar Yadav and others.

Ms. Purandeswari said that during the 2019 elections, the vote share of BJP in Andhra Pradesh was only 0.83%, but increased to 2.84% in the 2024 elections even though the party contested from only 10 Assembly constituencies.

She remembered that the BJP had won 80% of the total MLA seats it had contested. Three of the party’s MP candidates have won with at least 2 lakh majority, she said. She said that after the Central high command announced an alliance with TDP and JSP, the party workers respected the party’s decision and put in double the efforts to work for the victory of the NDA candidates.

The BJP state president also said that the public has given huge responsibility to the party and that in the last five years, all sections of people have suffered.

The State has not seen any development activities, she alleged. As part of the alliance, the BJP leaders should shed light on the issues faced by the public and bring them to the notice of the government to resolve them at the earliest.

MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju thanked the people of Visakhapatnam North Constituency for giving him a majority of around 47,500 votes. He said that many people from abroad travelled to their native places to cast their votes in the eelctions.

Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav said that the BJP was a party with capable leaders and committed party workers. It has a special recognition among the other parties.

He said that in the last five years, the YSRCP government had been debt-ridden and every wing, right from health and education to water resources and tribal welfare was neglected.

He said that the previous government diverted all the funds of the Central government, renamed the schemes and projected them as the State government welfare schemes.