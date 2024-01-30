Purandeswari attributes credit for all developments in Andhra Pradesh to BJP-led Centre

January 30, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - GUNTUR

Attributing the credit of all developments happened in Andhra Pradesh to the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, BJP State unit president Daggubati Purandeswari has said that the Central government has been releasing funds for the welfare of the people in the State.

“If any development has taken place in Andhra Pradesh today that is only because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Central government,” said Ms. Purandeswari while addressing a meeting organised as a part of the ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Sabha’ by Guntur West Assembly Constituency leader Valluru Jayaprakash Narayana on January 30 (Tuesday).

For instance, the Central government has released more than 22 lakh houses to the poor in the State, she said. Stating that the Prime Minister is providing healthcare facilities to the people, Ms. Purandeswari alleged that the State government had failed to pay the Aarogyasri dues to the empanelled hospitals.

Referring to the capital city of the State, she said that the Central government had been committed to the development of Amaravati and had released funds for it in the first five years of its tenure. She criticised that successive governments in the State in the last ten years had failed to construct the capital city. “Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, during his tenure, delayed the construction of the capital city in the name of plans and negotiations. Present Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been saying about three capitals. But the fact remains that there is no capital city for the state though 10 years have passed after the State bifurcation,” she observed.

Polavaram project

Stating that the Central government was committed to the construction of Polavaram irrigation project, Ms. Purandeswari said that the BJP government released funds apart from merging some villages of Telangana with Andhra Pradesh. She alleged that the previous government had allowed the ‘inefficient’ Transstroy India Limited as the contractor of the project, which was one of the reason for the delay. She alleged that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy gave the project to another company as he liked in the name of reverse tendering process.

She said that the TDP, during its tenure, had accepted the Special Package instead of Special Category Status (SCS) and the Central government had released funds accordingly.