‘Punya nadhi harathi’ to be organised at Sri Varaha Pushkarini in Visakhapatnam on November 15

Published - November 11, 2024 06:02 pm IST - vISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The ‘Sri Varaha Pushakarini’, located at the foothills of Simhachalam, which hosts the annual ‘Teppotsavam’, float festival of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, the presiding deity of Simhachalam, will be used for the ‘punya nadhi harathi’ ritual to be held on November 15.

In a statement issued on Monday, the temple Executive Officer V. Trinadha Rao said that the ‘punya nadhi harathi’ was being organised at all important ancient temples and ‘punya kshetrams’ on the occasion of ‘Karthika Pournami’ on the directions of the Endowments Department.

The programme would be held from 4.30 p.m. on November 15. The ‘utsava murthies’ (processional deities) of Sri Venkateswara, would be carried in a palanquin from the temple, located on the foothill, to Sri Varaha Pushkarini, and special pujas would be performed, and ‘harathi’ would be given to the deities and the ‘pushkarini’, followed by offering of ‘prasadam’ to the deities.

Devotees can participate in the programme, light a lamp and offer prayers to the deity and the pushkarini. The paraphernalia required for the puja would be provided by the temple administration. The EO called upon devotees to participate in the festival in large numbers and make it a success.

