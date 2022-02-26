Pulse Polio programme: 4.86 lakh children identified for vaccination in Visakhapatnam district

3,838 polio vaccination centres, 123 transit centres and 86 mobile centres will be set up, says DMHO

District Medical and Health Officer K. Vijaya Lakshmi said that 4,86,173 children between zero and five years have been identified for pulse polio oral vaccination in the district, as part of Pulse Polio Vaccination programme scheduled to be held on February 27. She said that 3,836 polio vaccination centres, 123 transit centres and 86 mobile centres will be set up for the programme.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Ms. Vijaya Lakshmi said that the department appointed 15,144 vaccinators and 279 supervising staff. She said that they have identified about 481 high-risk areas which include slums, areas inhabited by nomads, brick kilns, construction areas, fishermen community and hard to reach areas. There are about 14,513 children residing in these areas and arrangements have been made to provide vaccine to them, she added.

The DMHO said that those children who missed polio vaccination on Sunday, will be administered the vaccine between February 28 and March 2, during the door-to-door campaign. She said that vaccine will be provided at all the 123 transit centres which are arranged at bus stations and railway stations for three days.

“We have coordinated with Women and Child Welfare, Education, Revenue, Panchayat Raj and a few other departments to make the programme a success, she added.