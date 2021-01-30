Pulse polio drive aims at covering over 4.81 lakh children in district: DMHO

VISAKHAPATNAM

30 January 2021 20:24 IST

‘15,144 vaccinators and 379 supervising staff appointed for the programme’

District Medical & Health Officer (DMHO) P. Suryanarayana said that the department has set a target to administer polio drops to 4,81,517 children from zero to five years of age in the district in the Pulse Polio Immunisation programme scheduled to be held on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Dr. Suryanarayana said that as part of the programme, as many as 3,786 polio centres, 123 transit centres and 168 mobile centres are being arranged in the district. He also said that the department has appointed 15,144 vaccinators and 379 supervising staff for the conduct of the programme.

High-risk areas

The DHMO said that the department has identified high-risk areas which includes slums, brick kilns, construction areas, fishermen villages and areas with poor road connectivity in the district. “We have identified 15,746 children living in those high- risk areas and steps are being taken to administer vaccine to all of them,” he said.

He said that the polio immunisation programme will be held in the booths on Sunday and a door-to-door campaign will be conducted from February 1 to 3.

Dr. Suryanarayana also recalled that the last polio case was reported from the country in 2011 and in Andhra Pradesh in July 2008. In Visakhapatnam the last case was reported in January 2007, he added.