Pulping of Araku coffee for 2024-25 begins at A.P.’s Chintapalli

Published - November 21, 2024 08:02 am IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau

ITDA Project Officer V. Abhishek starting the pulping of coffee beans for the year 2024-25 at Chintapalli in ASR district on Wednesday.

The pulping procedure of Araku coffee beans has begun for the financial year 2024-25 at the eco-pulping unit in Chintapalli, ASR district, on Wednesday.

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Paderu Project Officer V. Abhishek, who inaugurated the pulping procedure, said that they have set a target of 2,000 MT of coffee pulping for this year.

Mr. Abhishek said that farmers from the Agency have been producing quality parchment coffee. He said that the Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC) is coming forward to procure parchment coffee for ₹285 per kg.

The PO added that two more pulping units at G. Madugula and G.K. Veedhi were proposed in the Agency for which it would cost around ₹7 crore. He said that the Centre is interested in setting up two pulping units, for which we need to able to produce 350 tonnes of parchment coffee. Besides, the State Government is also lending its support, he said.

Tata Group has come forward to market Araku Coffee, and a meeting was held with the representatives last week, Mr. Abhishek said, adding that the ITDA presented Araku Coffee to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a programme held recently at Bihar. The Prime Minister expressed happiness over the product’s growth, he said.

The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
