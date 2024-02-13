Pull up leaders and parties which failed to achieve assurances given in Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, Chalasani appeals to people

February 13, 2024 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Prathyeka Hodha Vibhajana Hameela Sadhana Samithi convener Chalasani Srinivas has called upon youngsters to be wary of political leaders, who are coming once again with tall promises of achieving the assurances given to the State in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

At a meeting organised here on Tuesday, Mr. Prasad said that these leaders were unable to open their mouths in Delhi before the BJP-led government at the Centre. He said that JSP president Pawan Kalyan, who had described the special package, announced by the Centre, as ‘pachipoyina laddu’ (spoilt laddu), and TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu should fight against the BJP government for failing to implement the assurance given in the Reorganisation Act.

He appealed to the voters not to vote for any party, which has an alliance with the BJP.

Jai Bharat National Party president V.V. Lakshminarayana said that all the three parties —YSRCP, TDP and JSP — had betrayed the people by saying that Special Category Status is a ‘closed chapter’ instead of fighting for it. They were now approaching the people for votes once again. He denied the contention of the Centre that the 14th Finance Commission was against granting of Special Category Status. This was evident as the 15th Finance Commission had clarified that the Commission had not said it.

The three political parties sang the tune of the BJP and failed to question it. Mr. Lakshminarayana called upon the voters to question the leaders of the three parties on what they had done for achieving the assurances given in the A.P. Reorganisation Act.