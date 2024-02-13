GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pull up leaders and parties which failed to achieve assurances given in Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, Chalasani appeals to people

YSRCP, TDP and JSP betrayed people by saying that Special Category Status is a closed chapter, says V.V. Lakshminarayana

February 13, 2024 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Prathyeka Hodha Sadhana Samithi president Chalasani Srinivas speaking at a meeting in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Prathyeka Hodha Sadhana Samithi president Chalasani Srinivas speaking at a meeting in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Prathyeka Hodha Vibhajana Hameela Sadhana Samithi convener Chalasani Srinivas has called upon youngsters to be wary of political leaders, who are coming once again with tall promises of achieving the assurances given to the State in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

At a meeting organised here on Tuesday, Mr. Prasad said that these leaders were unable to open their mouths in Delhi before the BJP-led government at the Centre. He said that JSP president Pawan Kalyan, who had described the special package, announced by the Centre, as ‘pachipoyina laddu’ (spoilt laddu), and TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu should fight against the BJP government for failing to implement the assurance given in the Reorganisation Act.

He appealed to the voters not to vote for any party, which has an alliance with the BJP.

Jai Bharat National Party president V.V. Lakshminarayana said that all the three parties —YSRCP, TDP and JSP — had betrayed the people by saying that Special Category Status is a ‘closed chapter’ instead of fighting for it. They were now approaching the people for votes once again. He denied the contention of the Centre that the 14th Finance Commission was against granting of Special Category Status. This was evident as the 15th Finance Commission had clarified that the Commission had not said it.

The three political parties sang the tune of the BJP and failed to question it. Mr. Lakshminarayana called upon the voters to question the leaders of the three parties on what they had done for achieving the assurances given in the A.P. Reorganisation Act.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.