Puja special train to be operated between Sambalpur and Erode via Duvvada to clear rush

Published - August 17, 2024 08:43 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A special train will be operated from Sambalpur to Erode and back via Duvvada to clear the extra rush of passengers during the puja season, according to a statement issued by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager K. Saandeep of Waltair Division.

Train no. 08311 Sambalpur– Erode Puja special express train will leave Sambalpur on Wednesdays at 11.35 a.m. from August 21 to November 27. This train will reach Duvvada on same day at 9.30 p.m. and leaves at 9.32 p.m. to reach Erode on Thursdays at 8.30 p.m. (15 trips)

In the return direction, 08312 Erode – Sambalpur Puja special train will leave Erode on Fridays at 2.45 p.m. from August 23 to November 29 to reach Duvvada on the next day at 1.08 p.m. and leaves at 1:10 p.m. to reach Sambalpur on Saturdays at 11:15 p.m. (15 trips)

These special trains will have stoppages at Bargarh Road, Balangir, Titlagarh, Kesinga, Muniguda, Rayagada , Parvathipuram, Bobbili, Vizianagrm Jn , Kottavalasa, Duvvada, Ankapalli, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Kaikalur, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Perambur Katpadi, Jolarpettai and Salem

This train will have 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC- 3, Sleeper Class- 9, General Second Class-4, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2

