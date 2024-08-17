GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Puja special train to be operated between Sambalpur and Erode via Duvvada to clear rush

Published - August 17, 2024 08:43 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A special train will be operated from Sambalpur to Erode and back via Duvvada to clear the extra rush of passengers during the puja season, according to a statement issued by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager K. Saandeep of Waltair Division.

Train no. 08311 Sambalpur– Erode Puja special express train will leave Sambalpur on Wednesdays at 11.35 a.m. from August 21 to November 27. This train will reach Duvvada on same day at 9.30 p.m. and leaves at 9.32 p.m. to reach Erode on Thursdays at 8.30 p.m. (15 trips)

In the return direction, 08312 Erode – Sambalpur Puja special train will leave Erode on Fridays at 2.45 p.m. from August 23 to November 29 to reach Duvvada on the next day at 1.08 p.m. and leaves at 1:10 p.m. to reach Sambalpur on Saturdays at 11:15 p.m. (15 trips)

These special trains will have stoppages at Bargarh Road, Balangir, Titlagarh, Kesinga, Muniguda, Rayagada , Parvathipuram, Bobbili, Vizianagrm Jn , Kottavalasa, Duvvada, Ankapalli, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Kaikalur, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Perambur Katpadi, Jolarpettai and Salem

This train will have 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC- 3, Sleeper Class- 9, General Second Class-4, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.