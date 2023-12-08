HamberMenu
Public urged to maintain litter-free beach for Navy Day Ops

December 08, 2023 07:58 am | Updated 07:58 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The Eastern Naval Command (ENC) on Thursday appealed to the public to maintain a litter-free beach environment and refrain from bringing food items to the venue during the rehearsals and operational demonstration of the Navy Day.

“The ppresence of birds in the display area poses a significant hazard to the aircraft. To ensure the seamless conduct of the display and to prioritise air safety, the ENC urges the viewing public and residents to maintain a litter-free beach environment and refrain from bringing food items to the venue. Furthermore, the ENC requests the public to avoid kite-flying in the vicinity of RK Beach for flight safety reasons,” a release by ENC said.

This year, the Navy Day ops demo will be held on December 10 off RK beach, and rehearsals on December 8. The programme was slated to be held on December 4, but was postponed to December 10 due to Cyclone Michaung.

