Public representatives in Visakhapatnam plunge into work as ‘honeymoon period’ ends

With the honeymoon period coming to an end for the newly-elected government, local public representatives have begun immersing themselves in work across the core Assembly constituencies of Visakhapatnam city.

The MLAs’ daily schedule is now marked by public interactions, review meetings with municipal authorities and ‘Praja Darbars’ where they hear grievances of their constituents.

On Wednesday, TDP-AP president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao conducted a meeting with GVMC officials from various wards and corporators from the constituency at the GVMC Zonal Office. Mr. Srinivasa Rao enquired about the status of works in various departments and discussed about issues in drinking water supply, development of parks, drains, playgrounds, development of roads and street-lighting. During the programme, the corporators complained about the bad condition of roads, poor street-lighting, especially in the suburbs, blocking and overflowing of drains, and pollution created by heavy vehicles.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao enquired with the GVMC officials about the requirement of playgrounds and development of water tanks. He also stressed the need for development of a service road from Gajuwaka to Kurmannapalem. The MLA said that an action plan will be prepared for the development of the constituency and works will be taken up in phases.

Meanwhile, MLA (West Constituency) P.G.V.R. Naidu (Gana Babu) along with GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma had an inspection in Wards 89 and 92 here on Wednesday.

During their visit to the Government High School at Gopalapatnam, the MLA informed the GVMC Commissioner that the school which celebrated its golden jubilee recently has produced a number of sportspersons. He requested the Commissioner to develop the school ground. He said that the school ground requires lighting and asked to build a skating ring, a 100-m track and a walking track. The duo later inspected the water tank at Kothapalem, where the Commissioner was urged to remove the debris.

Meanwhile, North Constituency MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju laid the foundation stone for the development of park at Madhavadhara in Ward 51. Later, he spent time at a tea stall chatting with residents on local issues.