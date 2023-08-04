Public interactions, visit to controversial lands to be part of Pawan Kalyan’s yatra in Vizag from Aug. 10

August 04, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president K. Pawan Kalyan will visit all the lands that are embroiled in controversies during his ‘Varahi Yatra’, which is scheduled to be held from August 10 to 16.

The JSP’s public grievance programme Janavani which was not organised during Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s last visit to Visakhapatnam in October 2022, will be conducted in a grand manner this time. The JSP leaders from Visakhapatnam have been planning daily schedules of the actor-turned-politician’s third phase of the yatra.

Briefing the media about the programme here on Friday, JSP leader and Corporator of Ward 22 P.L.V.N. Murthy, aka Murthy Yadav, said that Mr. Pawan Kalyan would visit Rushikonda, Daspalla lands, CBCNC lands, Hayagreeva lands, and Erra Matti Dibbalu in Visakhapatnam district and also Visannapeta lands in Anakapalli district, which were allegedly encroached by the YSRCP leaders.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan will organise two public meetings, the first is tentatively on August 10. The venues are yet to be finalised. He will also have interactive meetings over environmental issues like pollution, and cutting of trees at various places in Visakhapatnam, including Andhra University. A meeting is being planned on the ganja/drug menace in the region and its impact on the youth. The JSP chief will also hold a meeting with the party cadre, he said.

The JSP chief would extend his support to the people protesting against the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant privatisation and those fighting for their demands at the Gangavaram Port. He would meet experts from the region to discuss the problems pertaining to Visakhapatnam and try to come up with solutions, the Corporator added.

“Before the start of the ‘Varahi Yatra’, YSRCP leaders had vowed to not allow it to proceed, but it has had a successful run in East and West Godavari districts. The third leg of the event will also be a successful one,” he said.

YSRCP leaders tried to foil the Janavani programme during Pawan Kalyan’s last visit, since they were afraid that their failures would come to light, he said, adding the JSP leaders were on the job to acquire all permissions for their leader’s programmes, he said.