PSUs take stock of progress on Republic Day

Various organisations present cultural events

The 73rd Republic Day was marked by unfurling of the national flag, parades, taking stock of the progress achieved, patriotic songs, dances and cultural events by different organisations in the city and the district on Wednesday.

Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Division of East Coast Railway(E Co R) Anup Satpathy unfurled the tricolour and took the ‘Rastriya Salami’ presented by the contingents of Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Civil Defence personnel at the Waltair Railway Foot Ball Stadium.

Mr. Satpathy said that Waltair Division, despite challenges posed by the pandemic, had done well in the 2021-22 fiscal. The Division achieved loading of 50 Million Tonnes freight by the first week of January-22 that showed 14.4% growth in freight and 18.4% growth in passenger traffic earnings. The gross earnings achieved were ₹6,040 crore in the financial year till December.

The Divisional Cultural Association of Waltair presented cultural programmes and patriotic songs. RPF commandos performed daredevil motorcycle riding display, performance by the dog squad and narrative skit on railway helpline and Meri Saheli by the special squad of RPF.

ADRM (operations) C. Surya lakshmi and ADRM (infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta were also present on the occasion.

E Co R Women’s Welfare Organisation president Parijata Satpathy,vice-president Kavita Gupta and secretary Priyanka distributed health drinks and fruits to about 100 patients.

Atul Bhatt, CMD, RINL unfurled the national flag, took the salute and inspected the guard of honor accorded by the CISF Jawans, at the Trishna Grounds in the township.

He congratulated the RINL collective for netting in a profit after tax of ₹790 crore during the first nine months of the fiscal.

He informed that hot metal production which stood at 4.428 mt registered a growth of 47% while liquid steel production and saleable steel production stood at 4.196 mt and at 3.885 mt registering a growth of 47% and 44% respectively. sales volume of 3.725 Mt registered a growth of 22%. Sales turnover is ₹19,403 registered a growth of 70% .

Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) Director Y. Sreenivas Rao unfurled the tricolour and paid tributes to freedom fighters, who had sacrificed their lives for the cause of freedom, and called upon employees to emulate the path shown by them. He explained how NSTL had tuned itself to the ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ programme of the Government of India.

Scientist G and Group Director (Admin.) G.V. Krishna Kumar, army personnel, scientists, staff and NSTL Civilian Employees Union representatives participated.

Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) MD and CEO G.Y.V. Victor underlined the need to preserve nature and resources for the benefit of posterity. Addressing the gathering after unfurling the national flag at the DCI premises, he said that DCI was witnessing organisational and financial restructuring to infuse organisational discipline.

Hemant Khatri, CMD of Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), in his Republic Day address, said that the shipyard had achieved a milestone by completing the construction of 200 ships and repairing 2,000 ships for various customers.

HSL has dedicated its 200th ship ‘Balbir’ to the nation by delivering the vessel to the Naval Dockyard, Mumbai, on January 22, 2022 under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programme.