PRSI conducts voter awareness campaigns for students in Visakhapatnam

April 30, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) Visakhapatnam Chapter on Tuesday organised a voter awareness programme aimed at first-time voters and young voters of various educational institutions in the city.

PRSI national secretary general P.L.K. Murthy urged young voters to exercise their franchise as citizens of the country. The organisation also released a poster emphasising the importance of voting.

PRSI South India vice-president U.S. Sharma highlighted the constitutional and ethical aspects of voting. He emphasised the importance of choosing wisely and cautioned the students not to be influenced by money, power or other tactics and not to be swayed by winds of rhetoric and unfulfilled promises.

