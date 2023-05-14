ADVERTISEMENT

Providing basic amenities in the wards is top priority, says Visakhapatnam Mayor

May 14, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari has said that providing basic amenities in the wards is the main goal of the corporation. She initiated development works worth ₹55 lakh by laying foundation stone at Ward 9, along with corporator K. Swathi on Sunday. The Mayor also said that soon they would also start works for the dhobi khana with ₹20 lakh, which was a long-pending demand from many residents of Ward 9. She said that they have taken up greenery development works, worth ₹25 lakh, in the ward. Zonal Commissioner Kanakamahalakshmi was present.

