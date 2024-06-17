GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Provide quality treatment to poor patients, Visakhapatnam South MLA-elect urges KGH doctors

Published - June 17, 2024 08:57 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The poor patients coming to the King George Hospital (KGH), with various ailments, should be provided the best possible treatment, Visakhapatnam South MLA-elect Vamsi Krishna Yadav has said.

The MLA, along with Collector A. Mallikarjuna, went round the KGH and met the Heads of various Departments and doctors on Monday.

Later, interacting with the doctors and staff, Mr. Vamsi Krishna said that a vast majority of the patients coming to KGH hail from poor families and they should be given the best possible treatment in emergencies. He called upon the doctors of various departments to work in tandem and strive to improve the reputation of the hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that several development works were completed in the hospital with CSR funds given by various corporate companies. Some more works, which were in various stages, would be completed soon. Dr. Mallikarjuna called upon the doctors to be punctual toduties and provide better services to poor patients.

KGH Superintendent Sivanandam, Andhra Medical College Principal K. Butchi Raju and APMSIDC Executive Engineer B.A. Naidu participated.

