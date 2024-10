Visakhapatnam North MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju has urged the management members of Inorbit Mall – Raheja Group to provide employment to the locals in the mall which is being constructed near the Port Hospital Road. The management members met Mr Raju at his residence here on Friday and briefed him about the status of construction. During the meeting, the MLA has also asked the Raheja Group to come forward to invest in other places of Visakhapatnam and generate employment.

