Provide internship to degree students in various industries, says Visakhapatnam Collector

‘It will help them in developing their skills’

Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM
September 03, 2022 19:47 IST

District Collector A Mallikarjuna said that students pursuing degree in various colleges should be provided internship at various industries, commercial and business establishments, and banks. This will help students in developing skills and will also create awareness on jobs. The Collector had conducted District-Level Internship Coordination Committee meeting here on Saturday. The meeting was held for the first time.

While the District Collector will be the chairman of the committee, Vice-Chancellors, university Registrars, principals of various colleges, representatives from various industries and trade associations, CEOs from several industries and others will be the members.

He has also asked the committee to ascertain about the number of degree students and the number of industries, which can provide internship to them. He has asked the members to conduct internship programmes for second-year B.Sc., B.A.,, B.Com., studrents this October and November.

Joint Collector K.S. Viswanathan, Andhra University Registrar V. Krishna Mohan and others were present.

