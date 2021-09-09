Provide easy access to differently-abled visiting government offices, officials told

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna has directed the officials to hasten works to provide easy access to differently-abled persons visiting government departments for various works. The works include construction of ramps, toilets and special provision for parking of their vehicles.

At a meeting on Wednesday, the Collector said that the Scheme for Implementation of The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act-2016 (SIPDA), organised under the aegis of the Differently Abled Persons Welfare Department, provides for 38 different types of works. An amount of ₹1,436.33 lakh was sanctioned for these works through various departments.