Provide drinking water to flood-hit areas, Minister directs officials

VISAKHAPATNAM

28 September 2021 20:24 IST

‘Ensure proper power supply and desilting of drains’

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao surveyed several flood-hit areas here on Wednesday morning to assess the situation. He instructed the officials to take relief works on a war-footing.

Initially, he visited colonies at Yellapuvanipalem, near the airport, and spoke with locals about their issues. A few locals brought to his notice that due to increase in encroachment of drains, the flooding is occurring. They also informed the Minister that permissions are being given to several apartments without proper clearance and they do not even have proper drainage outlets. The Minister asked the officials to ensure that proper drinking water is being supplied to the areas and there should be no issues with electricity supply and that the drains are desilted.

Advertising

Advertising

Later, he also checked the agricultural lands which were flooded with rainwater at Mucharla and Sirlapalem in Bheemunipatnam mandal. He also inspected the culvert which was washed away near Ananthavaram area in the same constituency. He has asked the officials to prepare reports regarding losses and also assured the farmers that the government would help them.

Seasonal diseases

Meanwhile, District Collector A Mallikarjuna conducted a teleconference with officials from various departments and instructed them to ensure that seasonal diseases do not spread after the rains. He cautioned them that there is a possibility of water stagnation due to the rains, which may lead to breeding of mosquitoes. The Collector instructed them to clear all places where water was found to be stagnated. He also asked the ANMs, volunteers and other sachivalayam staff to create awareness among people about seasonal diseases. He ordered the officials to send water tankers to the needy and also continue COVID-19 vaccination programme.