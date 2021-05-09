Provide COVID treatment to contract workers at Visakha Steel General Hospital: forum

‘They are working on par with regular employees in the VSP’

The Forum for Development of North Andhra (FDNA) has sought treatment of contract workers affected by the COVID-19 at the Visakha Steel General Hospital (VSGH).

In a letter to the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), FDNA general secretary A. Aja Sarma recalled that there were around 16,000 contract workers, employed in various departments of the steel plant. They were working on par with the regular employees and contributing to the growth of the plant, he said.

It is not an exaggeration to conclude that, without their hard work, the plant could not have reached many milestones, be it production, productivity or turnover, Mr. Aja Sarma added.

“The VSP has achieved a record turnover during the pandemic and it would not have been a possibility without the contribution of contract workers. They were rendering their best services to the plant despite the pandemic situation and many of them are falling sick due to the COVID-19. Unfortunately, they are being denied treatment and admission at the VSGH, which is not only unjust but also inhuman,” he said.

Mr. Aja Sarma noted that the prestige of the VSP will be in jeopardy when the plant, which is supplying oxygen to various States and saving lives, could not give proper treatment to its own workers. The contract workers are also involved in the various positions of the general hospital itself. Surprisingly, they are giving services to many patients and at the same time they were denied treatment when it comes to their turn, he said.

He appealed to the CMD to immediately consider giving treatment to contract workers at the VSGH along with the other staff as a primary responsibility.