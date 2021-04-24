Provide better services to COVID patients, Collector directs officials

‘No patient should be turned away on the plea of non-availability of beds’

District Collector V. Vinay Chand has directed the officials to provide better services to COVID-19 patients.

At a review meeting with officials at the Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) here on Saturday, he enquired about the services being rendered by doctors, nurses and other staff at the hospital. He directed that a roster should be prepared to ensure that the staff work in three shifts. Doctors and other staff should be available to the patients in all wards, he added.

Mr. Vinay Chand directed Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC) Executive Engineer D.A. Naidu to ensure that there were no problems in the supply of oxygen to the VIMS. He also directed Deputy Collector M.V. Surya Kala, AYUSH Regional Deputy Director Y. Shekar, SSA PO Mallikarjuna Reddy and Gajuwaka Tahsildar Lokeswara Rao to perform duties at the VIMS in three shifts.

The revenue officials should monitor the CCTV footage at VIMS and monitor the work of doctors, nurses and other staff. They should see whether the doctors and staff were reporting to their duties as per their shifts. He ordered that no patient, coming to the hospital, should be turned away on the plea of non-availability of beds. The availability position of beds in various wards at the hospital should be updated after every two hours. The help desk should guide the relatives of the patients.

Joint Collector P. Arun Babu, Andhra Medical College Principal P.V. Sudhakar and VIMS Director K. Satya Vara Prasad were among those who attended.

Later addressing the media, Mr. Vinay Chand said that COVID beds were ready at both the government and private hospitals. He said that measures were being taken to overcome the minor problems at VIMS and improve the services. A total of 86 doctors were deputed to VIMS from the King George Hospital (KGH).

The staff were asked to promptly inform the relatives, in the event of death of a COVID patient at the hospital. Patients from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and East Godavari districts were also getting admitted to the VIMS.