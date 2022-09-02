Provide better amenities in KGH, Visakhapatnam Collector tells doctors

ADVERTISEMENT

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna has directed the medical officers to accord top priority to provide better amenities in King George Hospital (KGH), which caters to the medical needs of the maximum number of patients.

Presiding over the Hospital Development Committee meeting of KGH, here on Friday, the Collector issued the guidelines for provision of amenities and development of the hospital. He held separate meetings with the HoDs of different specialties and held extensive meetings on the requirements of the respective departments.

Dr. Mallikarjuna said that he would not only be available to them on WhatApp group but also review the progress of various departments and their functioning. He said that the government was spending thousands of crores of rupees to provide better medical care to poor patients. The doctors should also strive to serve patients in a better way. He also asked them to send the details of the vacant posts.

KGH Superintendent P. Mythili read out the items on the agenda. The Collector approved some of the items based on their importance. He said that a Task Force Committee has been appointed to look into the allegations of corruption in the Gynaecology Ward and at the mortuary.

Solar power

Dr. Mallikarjuna said that the hospital was already generating 270 KW of solar power. He said that installation of solar panels atop the new CSR Block could generate another 120 KW thereby resulting in annual savings of ₹45 lakh to the hospital. The project would cost ₹2 crore and it be done in phases with CSR funds. He approved the purchase of medical equipment for the Dermatology and Orthopaedic blocks and also for the purchase of CC cameras, repair of internal roads and drains.

When the committee members apprised him of the shortage of ‘Mahaprasthanam’ vehicles, the Collector immediately agreed to sanction funds.

DM & HO K. Vijaya Lakshmi, AP Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC) EE B.A. Naidu, committee members Kumar Raja, Anand Singh and medical officers participated in the meeting.