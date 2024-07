Commissioner of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) P. Sampath Kumar inspected various wings in the corporation offices here on Wednesday. Interacting with the staff, he enquired about the amenities especially toilets, lighting etc. He directed the authorities concerned to clear debris, plant saplings, improve lighting and drainage system at the offices. He said that employees should work in a clean atmosphere with all the amenities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.