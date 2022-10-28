Provide basic amenities to all patients, Visakhapatnam Collector tells HoDs at KGH

He sanctions ₹1 lakh each to all the 46 departments in the hospital to spruce up facilities

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 28, 2022 20:25 IST

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna said that it is the responsibility of every department head to check all the wards and provide basic amenities to the patients in King George Hospital. In this regard, the Collector has announced sanction of ₹1 lakh each to all the 46 departments in the KGH, asking the heads to utilise the funds for improvement of amenities for patients.

Dr. Mallikarjuna conducted a review meeting with heads of departments, doctors and nursing staff on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that while on duty, the doctors should not go for private practice. Checks would be conducted and stringent action initiated, if the norms were violated, he warned.

He said that the State government was giving priority to the Health Department and huge funds were being sanctioned for improvement of health services. HoDs, unit in-charges and medical/non-medical staff should be punctual in their duties, he said.

The Collector also advised improvement of nursing services. He has asked the nursing staff to ensure the sanitary staff keep the wards clean. He expressed displeasure over the presence of bio-wastes in the wards. Nursing staff have complained against contract sanitary staff. If any toilet needed repairs, the authorities may get it done through the Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Corporation (APMSIDC), he said

KGH Superintendent P. Mythili, Principal of Andhra Medical College Butchiraju, Executive Engineer of APMSIDC B.A. Naidu and others were present.

