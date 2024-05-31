GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Provide accurate weighing machines at counting centres for postal ballots, Nirudyoga JAC urges Election Commission

Published - May 31, 2024 09:18 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Nirudyoga JAC State president Samayam Hemanth Kumar has appealed to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to order provision of accurate weighing machines at the counting centres for segregation of the postal ballots into bundles of 50 each.

In a letter to the ECI on Friday, Mr. Hemanth Kumar said that manual counting of votes and making them into bundles of 50 each would take a long time. The counting agents would not be able to keep track of the votes in each bundle.

He suggested that the weight of 50 postal ballot votes could be ascertained and accurate weighing machines could be used to simplify the process. He reiterated his appeal for the use of accurate weighing machines in this regard.

