Provide 5,000 vaccine doses to steel plant, CPI(M) urges State government

‘It is the responsibility of government to ensure that workers are vaccinated without delay’

Communist Party of India(Marxist) city secretary and 78th Ward Corporator B. Ganga Rao demanded that the government provide 5,000 vaccine doses to the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). He visited a vaccination centre in the 78th ward (Ukkunagaram).

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ganga Rao said that a vast majority of workers and employees in the VSP were in the 18 to 45 years age group. It was the responsibility of the government to provide vaccine to them and save their lives. Both Covishield and Covaxin doses should be provided so that those who took Covaxin as the first dose would get the same as the second dose, he said.

He said that the VSP was meeting the oxygen requirements of the State and it was the responsibility of the State government to ensure that the workers and employees were vaccinated without any delay.

CPI(M) leaders Chiranjeevi, U. Srinivas, D. Satyanarayana and V. Prasad were present.