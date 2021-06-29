Protests staged against proposed property tax hike

VISAKHAPATNAM

29 June 2021 18:54 IST

‘All sections of people are opposing the proposal’

Members of Visakhapatnam Apartment Resident Welfare Association (VARWA) and Visakha Residential Colony Associations Federation (NIVAS) staged protests at the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) main office and several zonal offices against the proposed property tax hike here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, member of Forum for Development of North Andhra(FDNA) A. Aja Sarma said that the State government made a drastic change by levying the property tax based on the capital value, which earlier used to be levied as per rental basis. Any property tax hike proposal should be placed before the elected council before it is notified for public opinion. But it was not done in this case, he said. The notification issued ignored the council and it is against the law, Mr. Aja Sarma said.

VARWA General Secretary B.B. Ganesh said that the change in the methodology of property tax is opposed by all colony residents, apartment residents, employees and workers of every department, including those in IT sector, pensioners, entrepreneurs and intellectuals.

General Secretary of NIVAS, P. Narayana Murthy, said that due to the pandemic citizens are in distress since the last one year. Some State governments like Telangana have given concessions on property tax. But it is inhuman on the part of Andhra Pradesh government to propose increase in property tax, he said.

The members said that the protests would continue until the government withdraw the decision. Such protests were also organised at the GVMC zonal offices at Gajuwaka, Simhachalam, Madhurawada, Gnanapuram and a few other areas, where the members submitted representations to the Zonal Commissioners of the civic body.