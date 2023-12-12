Protests, scuffles mark GVMC Council meet, 51 proposals approved

December 12, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Fifty-one of the 53 proposals introduced in the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) council meeting were approved by the council members at the GVMC office on Monday. The meeting, however, saw members protesting at the Mayor’s podium, and engaging in heated arguments and minor scuffles.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) corporators, holding flexis, barged towards the Mayor’s podium and demanded explanations on why the Tycoon Hotel Junction traffic signal was closed and asked if the move was made to benefit a YSRCP MP.

The question hour witnessed heated exchanges between the ruling and YSRCP corporators and the opposition party when some of the opposition party corporators demanded a debate on dysfunctional street lights, the allegations of corruption in the enforcement teams which are functioning as part of the Eco-Vizag project.

A corporator from JSP exchanged words with the Mayor alleging that most of the development works were being taken up in her ward but not in the opposition corporators’ wards.

Proposals to initiate steps for the construction of ‘Integrated GVMC and VISCOW office’ over 4.37 acres in the Mudasarlova area with a budget of ₹99.47 crore, to construct an ‘Eco-friendly Tortoise Park’ at Sagar Nagar, tp appoint zonal horticultural officers and a few others, were among the major proposals to be approved by the council.

There was a minor scuffle between a YSRCP corporator and TDP corporators during a debate on the proposal to lay roads near the Daspalla Hills area. The opposition party corporators alleged that these proposals were mooted to benefit a YSRCP MP. The leaders from both parties jostled one another until the Mayor adjourn the meeting for a few minutes.