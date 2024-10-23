Protests erupt over location of liquor outlets at several areas in Visakhapatnam

Protests are being staged at several places in the city against setting up of liquor shops. With the support of women organisations, the locals have been staging demonstrations at various places demanding that the authorities remove or shift the shops immediately.

For the past few days, residents of Bhupesh Nagar have been staging protest demanding that the authorities shift the wine shop set up in their area. On Wednesday, a group of locals, mostly women, took out a rally. They alleged that already Bhupesh Nagar has two bars and two wine shops and the new shop will lead to more menace. The residents alleged that already women and girls in the locality have been facing harassment due to the wine shops, while the men are becoming addicts.

Meanwhile, a large number of locals have been staging protest for the past few days at Sujatha Nagar, over a wine shop. They allege that an employee of government sector has opened the shop though a number of residential houses are nearby. They allege that livelihood of daily labourers will be affected with the wine shop.

A few days ago, a group of women, including some TDP activists from Subhash Nagar in Kommadi, staged a demonstration seeking closure of the liquor shop. As per the authorities, there are around a dozen problematic areas, where locals have been opposing the establishment of liquor shops in the city. Recently, residents of Midhilapuri Colony in Madhuarawada entered into a heated argument with a wine shop owners seeking closure of the outlet.

As per the new rules from the Excise Department, a liquor shop can be set up at any place irrespective of the locality for which they had won the draw. However, liquor outlets should not be opened near residential areas, hospitals and religious places. Almost all the 155 allotted shops in the district have been set up in the city.

As per a senior excise official, the shops have been given seven-day provisional licence. However, for a temporary licence, the shop owners need to apply once again confirming their locality. A team of Excise officials will inspect the place, consider feedback/complaints from the locals over it and allot permission.