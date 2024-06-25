ADVERTISEMENT

Protestors demand shut down of Aganampudi toll gate

Published - June 25, 2024 10:25 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Tension prevailed at Aganampudi Junction, as a large number of locals as well as supporters of the alliance parties (TDP-BJP-JSP), staged a demonstration demanding shut down or shifting of the toll gate, here on Tuesday.

Some of the activists stopped the collection of the toll tax and allowed vehicles to pass through the gate. They also informed motorists that the toll gate will be completely shut down in the next few days. Police personnel reached the spot and appealed to the protestors not to disturb traffic.

The protestors raised slogans demanding the closure of the toll gate. They alleged that locals, especially middle-class people, were forced to pay high amount of taxes due to the presence of the toll gate between Anakapalli and Gajuwaka. It should be noted that the alliance party leaders had promised to shift the toll gate within one month of coming to power.

