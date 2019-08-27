Protesting ASHA workers arrested in city

Mild tension prevailed as the police arrested Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) who were staging a protest near the Mahatma Gandhi Gandhi statue, opposite the GVMC administrative building, seeking immediate payment of wage arrears, on Monday.

Addressing the striking workers, CITU leaders alleged that the State government was instilling a sense of job insecurity among the ASHA workers by introducing grades and points system, though it had announced to increase their wages to ₹10,000 a month.

Grade system opposed

“The ASHA workers are being entrusted with various assignments which are not a part of their job card from time to time. They are being asked to report for duty beyond the working hours and on holidays,” A.P. ASHA workers Union (CITU) city president R.K.S.V. Kumar said.

The workers, he said, are being told that their wages would depend on the points and grades system as decided in the job chart.

“ASHA workers are being shown as government employees in the official websites and this is depriving them of the benefits such as scholarships for their children’s education, widow pension, unemployment allowance and other welfare measures,” district secretary V.V. Srinivasa Rao alleged.

Wage arrears

The protesting workers have been demanding the immediate release of wage arrears and abolition of grades and points system.

The CITU leaders said that the agitation would be intensified if the government failed to solve the issue.

They also condemned the arrest of the ASHA workers who boarded Visakhapatnam-LTT Express for Vijayawada to take part in a protest, on Sunday night.

The arrested women protesters were taken from the railway station to V Town police station. They were let off at around 1.30 in the night, Shramik Mahila district convener S. Aruna said.