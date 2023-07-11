HamberMenu
Protesting anganwadi workers and helpers detained in Visakhapatnam

They have been demanding solution to their long-pending problems

July 11, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Police detaining anganwadi workers who have been staging protests in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Police detaining anganwadi workers who have been staging protests in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

The 36-hour protest by members of A.P. Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association supported by the CPI and the CITU was foiled by the city police, when the agitators tried to take out a rally to the Collector office here on Tuesday. Amid stiff resistance, the police detained the workers leading to a tense situation at Gandhi Statue near the GVMC office.

The anganwadi workers also tried to stage a sit-in condemning the police action to stop them to take out the rally by placing barricades and ropes on the road. As the situation was going out of control, the police detained them. CITU leaders were also detained.

CPI leader M. Jaggu Naidu said that the anganwadi workers have organised their protest very peacefully since Monday and wanted to submit a representation to the District Collector. It is very unfair to stop them, he said.

The anganwadi workers have been staging protest since Monday demanding solution to their long-pending issues. Majority of their demands include increase in salaries, promotions, provision of gratuity and retirement benefits. The workers have also demanded increase of fund allocation to the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS). On Tuesday, the workers holding placards, raised slogans against the YSRCP government for its alleged negligence.

