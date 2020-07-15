Visakhapatnam

Protest in South Korea over styrene leak

The Centre for Environment and Health, South Korea, staged a protest in that country against the styrene leak at LG Polymers plant inVisakhapatnam.

Highlighting that the accident had claimed 12 lives, apart from resulting in damage of crops, soil pofile and water contamination in the vicinity of the plant, the Centre for Environment and Health demanded that the South Korean CEO and Directors of the LG Chem be prosecuted. The CITU expressed solidarity to the protest, on Tuesday.

