Protest and heated arguments over road proposals rock GVMC Council meeting

October 19, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Lengthy discussions, protests and exchange of heated arguments rocked the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Council meeting on October 19 (Thursday). The meeting began with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) corporators walking in wearing black scarfs, holding placards and raising slogans on the alleged irregularities in the Council.

Even before the agenda for the day was undertaken, the corporators belonging to the opposition parties including TDP, Jana Sena Party (JSP), CPI and CPI(M) demanded that Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari must inform the House about the number of Transferable Development Rights (TDRs) issued by the civic body in the last couple of years.

As the Mayor opposed the demand, the opposition corporators surrounded her podium and staged a protest for almost 20 minutes. The Mayor then asked the GVMC officials to organise a meeting soon and give a presentation on the TDRs.

The opposition corporators opposed the proposal numbers 5 to 10 of the main agenda, which sought ₹10 crore for laying roads connecting K. Nagarampalem, Chepuluppada roads with the NH-16 at Boyapalem in Ward No. 4. They also questioned why was the GVMC interested in laying roads near the real estate layouts belonging to YSRCP leaders at Kurmannapalem and Pendurthi.

JSP corporator P.L.V.N. Murthy alleged that several corporators had submitted representations seeking the laying of roads in their wards. However, all the representations were ignored. The GVMC has proposed roads in Ward No. 4 to benefit a venture belonging to the kin of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he alleged. The TDP leaders also alleged the same.

Ward 4 Corporator (YSRCP) D. Yedukondala Rao said that the residents of his ward had agreed to the proposed merger of their villages with the GVMC, hoping that their areas would be developed. “When the corporation came up with an action plan to develop the ward, the locals welcomed it,” he said.

YSRCP MLA M. Srinivasa Rao said that as most of the government offices might be functioning from Bheemunipatnam constituency once Visakhapatnam became the Executive capital, there was a need for good roads.

When the MLA started speaking about the Executive capital, some TDP corporators staged protest.

Defunct streetlights

Many corporators including those belonging to the ruling YSRCP complained to the Mayor about defunct streetlights in their respective wards. Corporator Lella Koteswara Rao said many corporators were switching off their phones as they had nothing concrete to say when residents complained about defunct streetlights.

GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma said that a show-cause notice had been served on the agency that was looking after the streetlights as they had failed to handle the CCMS boxes which control the lights.

Burial grounds

During a debate over the approval for a burial ground in the Gajuwaka zone, many corporators complained about the lack of proper burial grounds. Works were yet to be undertaken though the projects were approved months ago, they said.

GVMC Chief Engineer K. Ravikrishna Raju said there were 182 burial and cremation grounds and some of them were being maintained by NGOs. Works related to the construction of burial grounds started in many wards in May. Some of them are in tendering stage whole some others had finished the tenders, he said.

