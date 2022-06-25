Protest against sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant to complete 500 days on June 26

Trade unions plan to organise a bike rally and a public meeting

The agitation launched against the proposed strategic sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) by the members of Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee and the unions will complete 500 days on June 26. To mark the occasion, the members have decided to organise a bike rally as well as a public meeting here.

A large number of protestors will be taking part in a bike rally from Steel Plant, Kurmannapalem, at 9 a.m. and would reach DRM Office Junction. From there, the protestors will walk to the Gandhi Statue near GVMC office, where a massive public meeting is scheduled to be organised. On June 27, the members have also planned to give a representation to District Collector A. Mallikarjuna.

Traffic restrictions

Traffic restrictions will come into force at many places due to the bike rally followed by public meeting on June 26. According to Additional DCP (Traffic) M. Arifullah, about 500 to 800 two-wheelers may take part in the bike rally.

In view of the programme, heavy vehicles coming towards Vizianagaram and Srikakulam from Anakapalli and vehicles coming towards Anakapalli from Srikakulam, will be diverted at Lankelapalem and Anandapuram towards Sabbavaram.

The ADCP said that from 9 a.m., vehicles coming from the railway station to RTC Complex, will be diverted towards D.L.O Junction, Railway New Colony and Diamond Park Road. Similarly, vehicles going towards Railway Station from RTC complex will be diverted towards Ambedkar Circle, Allipuram.