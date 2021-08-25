Protest against proposal to close Port High School

Students of Port High School staged a protest outside their school premises demanding that their school not be closed, at Salagramapuram here on Tuesday.

T. Trinadha Rao, chairman of the Visakha Port School Old Students Welfare Association, alleged that the school management has been pressurising the students to apply for TC as it was planning to shut down the school. He said that some of the students were not even given the school kits under the ‘Jagananna Vidya Kanuka’ of the State government. He said that a majority of the students were children of auto drivers and daily wage earners living in the nearby areas. They would not be in a position to send their children to private schools, if the government school was shut down.

The association had taken the issue to the notice of the Deputy Education Officer N. Prem Kumar in the past and he assured them that the kits under the scheme would be distributed to the students. With mounting pressure on the students to take their TCs, the students and parents met Mr. Trinadha Rao and told him of the injustice being done to them.

As many as 10,300 students had passed out of SSC from this school in the last 50 years. The association had met the RJD of School Education in June this year and submitted a memorandum to him against closure of the school and its continuation in the government sector.