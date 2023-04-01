Protect tribal farmers in Anakapalli district, five legislators from Bihar urge Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister

April 01, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A group of five legislators from the CPI (ML) Liberation Party in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, along with one former Member of Parliament, have written a letter to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy regarding the plight of the Kottaveedhi tribal community. The letter raises concerns about the allegations of tampering of land records and illegal removal of adivasis from their settled cultivation in Konam Revenue Village Survey No. 289.

The Kondh tribal families in the village have been cultivating the land for 30 years, while seven Konda Dora families from the neighbouring village of Gunti have also been doing so for more than 70 years. The adivasis have been protesting for the past few months against the alleged violation of Pattadar Pass Book Act on April 22 and July 13, 2022 by the previous Tehsildar of Cheedikada.

The legislators reminded the Chief Minister that the Andhra Pradesh Land System Commissioner (CCLA) had ordered an enjoyment survey of Konam Revenue Village Survey No. 289 in August 2022. They urged the Chief Minister to take immediate action against non-tribal landowners who are attempting to remove the adivasis using illegal methods.

The signatories of the letter include CPI (ML) Liberation Party Bihar Legislative Assembly leader Mahaboob Alam, deputy leader Satya Devaram, legislators Birendra Gupta, Gopal Ravidas and Manoj Mnjil, and former Member of Parliament Rameswara Prasad. The letter has been released to the media and also sent to the Anakapalli District Collector.