Protect lands from encroachment, corporators submit representations to Visakhapatnam District Collector

July 17, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Telugu Desam Partty (TDP) corportator of Ward 87, B. Jagannadham, on Monday submitted a representation to District Collector A. Mallikarjuna urging him to protect a burial ground in his ward from being encroached by a construction company MVV and MK Park.

In his representation, Mr. Jaganndham alleged that the construction company has destroyed the boundary wall of the burial ground and using it for their purpose at survey number 60/5. He also alleged that construction activities have been going on at various lands including survey no 38/2 Raiwada Colony, 39/1B Raiwada Colony, 39/2 government land, 52/5B Raiwada colony, 58/2 Raiwada Colony, 59/1A Raiwada Colony. It is surprising to see the company has got its construction approval despite these activities have been going on in some part of government land. He demanded strict action against the people involved in the encroachment.

Similarly, Jana Sena Party (JSP) Corporator P.L.V.N. Murthy also submitted a representation to protect Shanti Ashram lands at Jalaripeta area. He alleged that about 15 acres which are worth ₹1,000 crore are being encroached using fake documents, where private vehicle parking, cricket coaching sheds, gyms, car garages are being run on lease for huge money. He demanded that the government take back the land and use it for the benefit of fishermen.