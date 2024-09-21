ADVERTISEMENT

Protect Bhoodan lands from encroachment in Visakhapatnam district, Andhra Pradesh Sarvodaya Mandal urges Collector

Published - September 21, 2024 07:30 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Some individuals are trying to use legal loopholes to acquire these lands, says Mandal president

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Sarvodaya Mandal president Neelam Rambabu Naidu submitted a memorandum to Visakhapatnam District Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad on Saturday, appealing to safeguard the Bhoodan lands from encroachment. Bhoodan land shall be allotted to landless poor by the government as per the rules. He added that certain individuals are trying to use legal loopholes to unlawfully acquire these lands, according to a release here.

In the memorandum, he raised concerns about attempts by brokers and real estate agents to illegally occupy a 50.56 acre Bhoodan land, in the survey No. 132, located in Paradesipalem of Chinna Gadili mandal in the district.

Mr. Rambabu Naidu said that influential landowners, allegedly with the support of certain political leaders, are fabricating documents to legitimise their claims on the land. Furthermore, he noted that some brokers are producing counterfeit proceedings under the guise of the Andhra Pradesh Bhoodan Yajna Board to sell the land as residential plots.

Mr. Rambabu Naidu called for immediate and decisive action to protect the Bhoodan lands from these encroachments.

