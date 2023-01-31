Proposed ‘development’ of Poorna Market, Mudasarlova Park in Visakhapatnam sparks opposition outcry

January 31, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The upcoming Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) council meeting on February 1 is expected to be a stormy affair. The council’s agenda, which contains 80 proposals, has led to concern among corporators since its release on Sunday. On the eve of the council meeting, opposition parties have voiced their objections to the GVMC with slogans and calls to withdraw several proposals from the agenda.

Corporators from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena Party (JSP), CPI and CPI(M) have opposed the proposals to develop Mudasarlova Park and Poorna Market under the Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) mode. Some corporators are demanding that the GVMC, instead of spending its own money on making arrangements for the upcoming G-20 summit in the city, seek funds from the State government instead.

Members of the CPI(M) staged a protest outside the GVMC office on Tuesday, raising slogans and demanding that the authorities drop their proposals in the table agenda.

Ward 78 corporator from the CPI(M), B. Ganga Rao, alleged that the Mudasarlova lands located in the heart of the city are valued at around ₹5,000 crore.

“The GVMC has included proposals to develop the park under PPP mode. Giving it to private individuals may eventually result in the lands ending up in the hands of YSRCP leaders,” he said. He also alleged that a senior YSRCP leader was behind the decision to privatise the park lands.

The corporator also alleged that the GVMC authorities have planned to spend crores of money on the forthcoming G-20 working group committee meeting, at a time when the civic body’s finances were already not in the best of health. He also demanded that the GVMC stop collecting user charges from the public.

Similarly, corporators of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) led by TDP’s Visakhapatnam Parliamentary constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao staged a protest at Gandhi Statue. Senior leaders like TDP MLA V. Ramakrishna Babu and floor leader P. Srinivasa Rao were present.

Speaking during the protest, Mr. Palla Srinivasa Rao said that the GVMC proposed to develop Poorna Market area in PPP mode. This would affect the livelihood of many vendors who have been dependent on the market for years, he said, alleging that the GVMC has been misusing public money.

TDP corporators claimed that many proposals on the agenda are controversial. They argued that the corporation has allocated significant funds for various projects in the mechanical department, including a proposal to raise salaries for outsourcing staff in the Horticulture Department by ₹15,000, and the procurement of new vehicles worth ₹75 lakh, among others. These proposals are expected to spark heated debates during the meeting.

The TDP leaders have also decided to seek exclusive Zero Hour discussions before starting the proceedings to discuss issues being faced in wards, instead of going directly to the agenda discussion.

