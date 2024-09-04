Proposal to merge 64 gram panchayats with GVMC sparks debate among villagers

The latest proposal to merge all 64 gram panchayats of Bhimili (26 panchayats), Anandapuram (22 panchayats) and Padmanabham (16) mandals of Visakhapatnam district with the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has sparked a debate among the people of those mandals, which are located on either side of National Highway-16, and are less than 25 km away from the under-construction Bhogapuram International Airport.

If this happens, all of Visakhapatnam district will be brought under the GVMC except for some far-flung areas of Pendurthi mandal.

The total electorate is about 1.5 lakh and the population is about 2 lakh. About 70% of the population belongs to the Kapu community, while the remaining population belongs to the Yadava, Nagavamsam and Reddy communities. People come to the city for jobs, studies and work.

The proposal was discussed with Bheenunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) during his recent meeting with his cadre.

Villagers from the three mandals, including elected representatives such as Mandal Praja Parishad (MPPs) presidents, told The Hindu that they were apprehensive about the merits of merging with GVMC. “We saw the condition of some villages that were merged with the municipal corporation. Contrary to what was said earlier, no infrastructure development was taken up in these villages. Even drains were not laid. Moreover, some schemes like the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) will no longer be applicable if the merger happens,” said a villager.

“We have not been made aware of any proposal of merging our village with GVMC. If it indeed happens, we want proper infrastructure. The condition of roads and drains here is quite bad,” said Sunkara Bhujanga Rao of Reddipalli village in Padmanabham mandal.

Padmanabham MPP Kantubothu Rambabu of the YSRCP said that the proposal was brought for discussion by Bheenunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao with his party cadre. “We have not been intimated through any official channel. We will respond once the decision is formally announced.”

“The authorities should conduct grama sabhas in every panchayat to inform this proposal to the people. If the majority of the people are in favour of the merger, there won’t be any issue. The main concern of the people in our mandal would be the loss of the NREGA scheme. There are about 26,500 NREGA workers in the three mandals, including 4,500 in Bheemunipatnam.”

Meanwhile, TDP State organising secretary Korada Rajababu said that the State government treasury does not have funds to develop the villages through its Panchayati Raj Department, which is why the merger will be a good option. “If the villages are merged, there will be no issue of funding as urban bodies like GVMC get money through various national schemes as well as the Smart City Mission,” he added.

“The government should assure people that there won’t be any increase in taxes after the merger,” Mr. Rajababu said.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Ganta Srinivasa Rao said that the State government’s policy is to merge nearby villages into urban bodies. “Though this is a government policy, as MLA of this segment, I initiated a meeting with people and representatives to seek their feedback and listen to their views. The majority of the villagers are willing to accept the merger on the condition that their taxes won’t be hiked and the NREGA scheme will not be discontinued. We will look into them,” he said.