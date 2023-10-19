Proposal for 100 MLD desalination plant near Appikonda Beach gets nod of GVMC Council

October 19, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Several proposals including setting up a 100 MLD desalination plant near Appikonda Beach, a bio-mining project at Bheemunipatnam dumping yard and a sewerage network at Madhurawada by taking ₹500-crore loan were given nod during the GVMC Council meeting amid stiff resistance by the opposition corporators, here on October 19 (Thursday). The GVMC officials also introduced proposals to finalise designs for the new corporation office proposed at Mudasarlova.

Apart from the 57-point main agenda, the GVMC also introduced 11-point supplementary agenda and another seven-point table agenda during the meeting. All 75 agendas were approved even as the opposition corporators demanded more discussions on several proposals.

The proposal to set up a 100 MLD desalination plant near Appikonda Beach under PPP mode to meet the water needs of the industries was included in the agenda and it was approved. Already, a request for proposal (RFP) has been sent to the State government after conducting review meetings by the GVMC officials. Initially, there was a plan to set up a 50 MLD plant and the proposal for the pant with an increased capacity was mooted.

The GCMC gas planned a bio-mining project in six acres at Bheemunipatnam dumping yard at a cost of ₹1.70 crore and it was approved.

The council also gave approval to increase the salaries of outsourcing staff with an experience of more than 10 years, in the water supply wing.

It also approved the proposal of undertaking the sewerage network system work with the financial support of ₹500 crore from the International Finance Corporation.

Some corporators belonging to the opposition parties said that most of the proposals were put before the House just for ratification as they were pre-approved by the YSRCP leaders and the Mayor. They also opposed the inclusion of some proposals through table agenda without informing about it to the corporators.