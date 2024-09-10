Property worth ₹22 lakh recovered in 89 offences during August in Visakhapatnam, says Police Commissioner

The city police have detected about 89 property offences out of 112 which were reported during August this year. As many as 80 accused were arrested in different cases from whom property worth around ₹22 lakh was recovered.

Addressing a press conference as part of ‘August Month Recovery Mela’ at the police conference hall here on Tuesday, Police Commissioner Shankabratha Bagchi said that out of 89 detected cases, 10 cases are robbery, two cases are house break-ins by day, 28 cases are HBs by night, four cases are snatching, 16 cases are motorcycle thefts, four cases are auto-rickshaw thefts and remaining 25 cases are other thefts.

He said that the recovered property includes 555 grams of gold, ₹46,800 cash, 17 two-wheelers, four auto-rickshaws among others.

He said that special teams were formed by the police to tackle various property offences reported in the city. Using various technical methods, the accused were arrested within no time, he said.

Appreciating Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes) Lata Madhuri and her team, Mr. Shankabratha Bagchi said that compared to July, during August, the recovery in the cases has increased by over 50%.

Apart from the above property, 255 stolen mobile phones worth ₹38.25 lakh were also recovered, he stated.

As part of preventive measures, during the month of August, 554 CC cameras were installed in various places in the city and 233 crime awareness meetings were conducted by the crime wing officers, he said. Mr. Shankabratha Bagchi said that patrolling was organised in crime-prone areas in different parts of the city.

During the programme, the victims of the property offence cases were handed over the lost property. The victims expressed happiness over the immediate response from the city police.

Joint Commissioner of Police K. Fakeerappa was present.