Proper planning and resilience help in cracking civil services examination, says Meghalaya ADGP

Additional Director General of Police and Principal Secretary of Meghalaya G. Hari Prasad Raju instilled confidence among civil services aspirants. Though the exam is extremely tough, with self-control, discipline, strong resilience and proper planning one can crack it, he said.

He was speaking at a seminar for civil service aspirants, organised by the Kalam IAS Academy, Rajamahendravaram, and The Hindu FIC, at the Visakha Public Library here on Sunday.

Mr. Hari Prasad Raju said that the youth should come forward and join the civil services. He said that coming from a rural background was not an impediment to success in the examination.

“If we look at the profiles of successful officers, about 38 to 40% are from rural background or had studied in rural colleges in vernacular medium up to graduation,” he said.

‘Information trap’

Advising the aspirants not to fall into the information trap by going through online materials and interview videos, he said that basic understanding of educational, social background of a topic and elemental understanding of a problem would give better results.

‘Smart preparation’

Visakhapatnam Joint Collector K.S. Viswanathan highlighted the need for smart preparation and proper planning to crack the exam in the first attempt itself. He inspired young civil aspirants by explaining about the role of a public administrator.

“Once you get into this service, you are going to be the person who may handle administration in a sub-division, administration, district or at different levels. You are the leader. You will have the power and you should guide people and take decisions for their welfare,” he said, sharing his personal experiences, while working as a Sub-Collector of Narasapuram.

He also suggested to the candidates to go through The Hindu while preparing for the UPSC and also to take notes.

Legal Advisor to the Commissionerate of Police and former Public Prosecutor for CBI P.V. Ramakrishna Rao said that the youth should develop confidence to succeed in the exam. He shared his experience of attending an UPSC interview in the year 2002 for the post of CBI Public Prosecutor. He said that with character, integrity and commitment, one could come out with flying colours.

Director of Kalam IAS Academy, Rajamahendravaram, G. Rama Gopal, thanked The Hindu for associating with the academy in conducting the programme.