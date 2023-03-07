Promoted officers visit Visakhapatnam Port

March 07, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Officers promoted from the State Civil Services into the IAS (Group VI) visited Visakhapatnam Port, as a part of the Bharat Darshan (study tour), on Tuesday.

Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) Chairman K. Rama Mohana Rao and his team,

welcomed the Promoted Officers, from the State Civil Services into IAS (Group VI), headed by Ms. Sona Thind.

The VPA Chairman gave a PowerPoint presentation and briefed the visiting team on the infrastructure facilities available, capacities in handling of cargo, modernisation and mechanisation, covered storage facilities, solar power, Sewage Treatment Plant for internal and industrial purpose, development of cruise terminal etc., in the Visakhapatnam Port.

The team thanked the Chairman and his team for the hospitality and sharing expertise in Port Service.

Deputy Chairman, VPA, along with Heads of the Departments, Senior Officers of the VPA and other officials also participated.