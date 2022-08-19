Professor Maheswari Devi dies

Sumit BhattacharjeeSpecial Correspondent VISAKHAPATNA
August 19, 2022 07:17 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Professor Maheswari Devi. File. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGMENT

M

ADVERTISEMENT

Maheswari Devi, a retired professor of botany at Andhra University, died aged 98 in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Born on August 1, 1925, she completed her Ph.D and was the only researcher then in the Department of Botany. Her thesis was published as the best journal in the Science Congress that was held in Hyderabad.

She also had the privilege to show and explain about a flower show to Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajendra Prasad that was then held in Andhra University.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

During her tenure at AU, she guided over 30 research scholars, of which 16 later became Readers. She also was an active social worker and had worked for the cause of orphans and mentally challenged children and also conducted sporting activities for the differently-abled.

She had also played a key role in converting a fort in Vizianagaram into MR Women’s College.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app