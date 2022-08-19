Professor Maheswari Devi dies

M

Maheswari Devi, a retired professor of botany at Andhra University, died aged 98 in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Born on August 1, 1925, she completed her Ph.D and was the only researcher then in the Department of Botany. Her thesis was published as the best journal in the Science Congress that was held in Hyderabad.

She also had the privilege to show and explain about a flower show to Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajendra Prasad that was then held in Andhra University.

During her tenure at AU, she guided over 30 research scholars, of which 16 later became Readers. She also was an active social worker and had worked for the cause of orphans and mentally challenged children and also conducted sporting activities for the differently-abled.

She had also played a key role in converting a fort in Vizianagaram into MR Women’s College.