Prof. Prasad Reddy reappointed as V-C of Andhra University

January 17, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Prof. P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy who reappointed as the Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University on Monday

Prof. P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy who reappointed as the Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University on Monday | Photo Credit: File Photo

Prof. P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy has been reappointed as Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University for the second time, according to an official release here on Wednesday. Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, through a gazette notification, informed that Prof. Reddy, senior professor of the AU Department of Computer Science & Systems Engineering, will be the new V-C for a term of three years from January 17, the date of appointment.

Prof. Reddy took over as the V-C on July 19, 2019 and his tenure ended on November 24, 2023.

Prof. K. Samatha acted as the in-charge Vice-Chancellor for nearly 50 days.

The State Higher Education Department notified the V-C post in June 2023, inviting applications from eligible professors in PAN India. At least 127 candidates aspired for the post. Court cases, among others, are the reason for the delay in the announcement of candidates.

Usually, in premier institutes like IITs and IIMs, the name is finalised before the tenure of the existing candidate. There will be an official notification too. In the case of the AU V-C post, the State government, for the first time, followed the same pattern of the IITs and IIMs for issuing the notification but failed to announce the candidate before the tenure of the existing one.

